Image: Supple

The dynamic Marble group has never been one to rest on its laurels, always striving to offer a unique and premium dining experience to Joburg patrons.

So, it should be unsurprising that hot off the heels of 2021’s Zioux launch and the opening of the pantry, the team has given its first and eponymous eatery a revamp, all overseen by group interior director Irene Kyriacou.

Image: Supplied

“Marble has always been a beautiful and luxurious space with impeccable attention to detail, but we work hard to ensure it stays current,” Kyriacou said. “Our key features still remain — from our custom local art to the intricately stylised bull heads, and decadent linework representing the muscles and rib cages (reminiscent of butterflied beef) but we’ve given the whole restaurant a facelift.”

The new additions range from the almost unnoticeable bits of housekeeping such as the redoing of the restaurant floor and reupholstering of the furniture, to the impressive new Arabesco marble bar counter and the new brass bulkhead that sits above the pass.

Other noteworthy changes include the gorgeous new carpeting of the private dining rooms, raised dining area and chefs table alcove. The pattern designed by Sarita Immelman of GRID riffs on the bull’s head and rib cage motif, which can be found along the back of the bar and, as eagle-eyed diners might be aware, within the design of the ceiling cornices.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The restaurant lighting is another aspect that has been reworked. Four spectacular dome lights by La Grange now hang above the bar area, while the raised dining space features a custom chandelier by Thabisa at Mash T — finished with beads of teal, brass and black. The lighting in the ceiling alcoves have been changed to LED, adding a golden hue throughout the restaurant.

Those with a penchant for a good mirror selfie will notice that the bathrooms have also been completely revamped. The black hewn stone interiors have been replaced with polished pale blue marble — covering the floors and walls.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The marble’s golden flecks are complemented by the Coote and Wench wall sconces, wood-framed round mirrors and ivory-coloured basins from Rossco. In keeping with Marble’s location in the Keyes art precinct and appreciation of local artists and artisans, each of the cubicles features work from an SA artist.

In time for the approaching spring/summer, the outdoor areas have been redone too, with new tiling and a custom wood bench from Neil Grantham Studios, which wraps around the perimeter.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The new touches and constant striving to remain on trend and relevant keep Marble firmly in place as one of the most luxurious, attention-to-detail driven and spectacular restaurants in Johannesburg.

