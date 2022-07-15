The little Joburg eatery, tucked away within Birdhaven’s Wrenrose Court, inspired by French cafés is a glorious little spot to break-fast.
- Visit their website.
- Visit Arbour Café: Shop 6 Wrenrose Court, 64 St Andrew St, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196
The simple pleasure of things on toast
A round up of some of our favourite breakfast spots around the country
Image: Supplied
There’s something rather delightful about starting the morning with a well put together piece of toast. The crunchy slice of bread – preferably sourdough, buttered (this should not be optional) and then of course the plethora of accoutrements of which one is able to add, the options as limitless as one’s own creativity.
Here we round up a few of our favourite breakfast spots across the country for the simple pleasure of things on toast.
Fable
Image: @MidlandsFable/Instagram
The newest and trendiest spot within the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is no doubt, Fable. The Curry’s Post eatery-come-retail space with its checkerboard floor, expansive windows, intricate wall decals and larger-than-life woven lampshades is the perfect mix of whimsy and cool.
Their breakfast menu though concise is packed with an array of fabulous flavour combinations, twists on classics and some age-old favourites – many of which are served on toast, offering both sourdough and rye.
The spicy yet flavourful chicken livers are served with two poached eggs (to order), the delicious morsels and the scrumptious sauce they are served within are to be lathered atop the perfectly toasted sourdough. Then there’s the toasted dukkah and avo, too on sourdough, which is accompanied by a poached egg, slow roasted roma tomatoes, feta and kalamata olives.
While those looking for a vegan option, need not feel left out, as they can indulge in Fable’s newest addition to toasted goodness of apple and almond butter served with a dollop of coconut cream and a sprinkle of thyme.
Arthur’s Mini Super
Image: Supplied
The most-instagrammable spot in Sea Point has to be Arthur’s Mini Super, the retro-red eatery and pantry offering up all the hipster-chic one could ask for in both décor and produce. Their deli, packed with a selection of consciously sourced and sustainable pantry basics, all of which get the Arthur’s stamp of being of exceptional quality.
It’s also the perfect place to find “things on toast” – there’s even a section of the menu named and dedicated to the offering. All served on sourdough toast the options range from a simple Jam and cheese or avcado to the more extravagant white anchovy and tomato or salami, egg and Emmenthal.
Those longing for the heydays of Peck’s fishpaste, may satiate their cravings with Arthur’s version of anchovy butter – here made with real anchovy and real butter.
In addition, they also offer an extensive breakfast menu as well as a host of sandwiches and salads.
Arbour Café and Courtyard
Image: Supplied
The little Joburg eatery, tucked away within Birdhaven’s Wrenrose Court, inspired by French cafés is a glorious little spot to break-fast.
Though their signature offering is their galettes, and rightly so - the buckwheat pancakes arrived folded and filled with a selection of delicious options - their classics offering isn’t to be missed either.
Be it French baguette, seeded rye or indeed sourdough, the café serves up the likes of creamy herbed, wild exotic mushrooms with generous shavings of grana Padano, and the simplicity of smashed avo with cherry tomatoes and a poached egg. Either way you’re guaranteed a superb bite at this hidden gem of breakfast spot.
While away the morning with a glass of bubbly, cup of coffee or a smoothie and your choice of things on toast within Arbour’s sun-drenched and leaf-dabbled courtyard, and consider it a morning well-spent.
