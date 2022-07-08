The Local Wine Expo will run from July 7-9.
Image: Alexa Soh/Unsplash

It’s no secret that SA produces some of the best wines in the world, and with the country being the 10th largest wine producer globally, there’s lots to taste and explore.

Not every winemaker gets the opportunity to showcase their offering to a broad audience and that’s part of the reason Proudly SA has created the Local Wine Expo platform. Moreover, the wine industry has suffered significant setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in alcohol bans in 2020 and 2021 and lockdowns that severely affected wine tourism to the country.

Taking place in Johannesburg at the Sandton Convention Centre from July 7-9, the Local Wine Expo, which is a free-to-attend event, was created to give opportunities to local winemakers from around the country — from the Free State to Western Cape — to share their brands’ stories and showcase their wine offering.

“What we are trying to do with this event is to expose and showcase locally made wines to buyers representing retail organisations, hotels, restaurants and also to individual consumers so that we can increase the uptake of locally made wines,” Proudly SA CEO Eustace Mashimbye says.

“We have a room full of lesser-known brands that have a very small share of the market, so we’re also trying to grow their share of the market and expand their customer base.” 

Mashimbye says consumers can expect to sample high-quality wines and MCCs and will also have the opportunity to engage with sommeliers to answer any of their wine-related questions. 

“We’re planning to make this an annual event with more wine brands, more buyers, and more consumers coming in over the years so that we can grow accessibility to locally made wines.”

Register to attend the expo here.

