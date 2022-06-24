The luxurious Cellars-Hohenort’s executive chef Tronette Dippenaar and her team are serving up a stunning, multi-course high tea in the hotel’s famed Greenhouse venue.

A long-standing tradition of the five-star property, the offering has been introduced within the space that was previously their fine-dining restaurant, The Greenhouse. The gorgeous setting with its botanical and floral touches, surrounded by the hotel’s magnificent grounds, makes for a stunning place to enjoy an afternoon on a chilly winter’s day.