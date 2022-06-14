Drawing on childhood memories, a time spent growing up in his grandmother’s kitchen, and the family recipes he learnt along the way, together with inspiration from his travels across the regions, Charalambous hopes to introduce diners to a style of cuisine that they may not yet have discovered.

“I’ve wanted to showcase these classic regional dishes for the longest time. While it’s very much my take on them, they still pay respect to tradition and heritage while incorporating a new perspective, different techniques and flavours, using the freshest, seasonal ingredients,” says Charalmbous of the project

The seasonally led menu is a celebration of Cyprus and Greece’s regional dishes and culinary traditions — all reflected and expressed through the talented young chef’s contemporary approach to cooking and food.

Each menu item is an iteration of a dish, technique or concept found within one of the many regions of the islands, paired with an enthusiasm for fresh, locally sourced produce. The chef has recruited a host of producers and collaborators to ensure he offers guests an experience that is both authentic and elevated.