Since opening towards the end of 2021, the Christopher brothers’ KōL Izakhaya remains the talk of the town when it comes to Joburg’s hottest restaurants. The Hyde Park Corner space breaks the mould of a “shopping centre restaurant”, thanks to the keen eye and expertise of interior designer du jour, Tristan du Plessis of Studio A.

The restaurant impresses with its grand design, which includes a living wall, hanging ceiling installations and an aged brass-clad bar area, all accentuated by green marble, wood and some seriously impressive lighting. It’s a visual aperitif before you’re shown to your table.

The menu is comprehensive and covers several pages, each for the most part dedicated to either a particular type of Japanese food or style of cooking. The majority though focus on izakaya dishes — a Japanese word which literally translates to “stay-drink-place” but is used to refer to the bar-lined alleyways of Tokyo and the types of food they serve.