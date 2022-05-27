Stellenbosch’s buzzing food scene has been enriched by a host of talented young chefs as they branch out from the places at which they cut their teeth, and open their own restaurants. One such chef is Jess van Dyk, who has spent the last few years working at the helm of La Colombe group’s Protégé restaurant, and who has now opened Post & Pepper.

Located within the historic Oude Postkantoor building in Stellenbosch, old meets new, as the promising young chef cooks up fresh takes on classics — with touches of Asian- and SA-inspired flavours — within the modern interiors of the new eatery, which aims to deliver fine fare without the fuss.

The space itself is beautiful, retaining old aspects of the original building including the magnificent window frames and contrasting them with plush hues of gold, grey and deep emerald green along with textures of natural wood.