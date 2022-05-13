2021 saw Bao Down move from their hole-in-the-wall spot in Vredehoek to their new more spacious Green Point setting, bringing all their bold, flavour-forward cooking along with them.

The new space along the bustling Green Point Main Road sees touches of the modern Asian eatery’s original store including its pink walls, bronze and terrazzo tabletops, stylised school chairs and Asian-inspired art, while the bigger space has allowed for convivial booth seating and an airier, more natural feel with the inclusion of greenery throughout.

Aside from getting a reservation (despite having a greater seating capacity, the restaurant generally still requires a booking), the hardest part about going to Bao Down is choosing what to order. The menu, which draws from New York’s contemporary-Asian street food scene, as popularised by chef David Chang of Momofuku, features a list of nine or so scrumptious small plates. The recommendation is to order three to four dishes to share between two people.

As the name may suggest, there’s a lot of bao and while that may be true, rather than the doughy stodgy ones we often come across — which seem to require endless amounts of mastication — these ones are small, light and airy, the perfect vessel to deliver their punchy bites of flavours.