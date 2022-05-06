Launched as part of Canvas Collective Africa’s roving luxury- camp offering, The Field Kitchen sees chef Gregory Henderson, renowned for his biome-specific food, cook up hyper-local cuisine for the sophisticated camper.

The Field Kitchen, which has laid claim to being South Africa’s first truly mobile fine-dining restaurant, has been launched in tandem with this new haute-camping concept, which sees the setup wind its way across the Western Cape, inviting guests to explore the fauna, flora, and produce of these unique locales.

Chef-in-residence Henderson, who has travelled extensively across Africa and is known for his endemic approach to cooking, draws on the diverse ecosystems and biomes of each site. Incorporating foraged veld finds and local ingredients, he impresses with adventurous yet approachable dishes. And when it comes to pairings, he need look no further than the nearest wine estates and distillers.