It’s a culinary Cinderella story if there ever was one. The little restaurant that started out in a dingy parking lot in Illovo now finds itself within a beautiful new space on a magnificent wine farm in the Cape. Though, to be fair, rather than a wave of a wand, this took substantially more effort.

Husband and wife duo of chef Alex and front-of-house Eloise Windebank closed their much-loved Joburg eatery at the beginning of the pandemic. Swearing off restaurants, they ventured into a career in the corporate world before realising, in the words of Eloise, “we’re just restaurant people”.

So, having relocated to Cape Town, they revived Farro with a multi-month-long pop-up before announcing that they’d be permanently reopening at Gabrielskloof.

The collaboration came to fruition as a result of a long-standing working relationship and friendship with Gabrielskloof cellarmaster Peter-Allan Finlayson, whose wines have often featured on Farro’s impressive wine list from the restaurant’s early days.