JOBURG

The Test Kitchen Carbon

The talk of the town has undoubtedly been the relocation, reinvention, and evolution of award-winning chef Luke Dale Roberts’ The Test Kitchen. The new expression in Dunkeld is called The Test Kitchen Carbon, and is designed in a similar vein to the Cape Town version’s “dark room”. Dale Roberts, head chef Tyron Gentry, and the team present an impressive tasting menu that sees The Test Kitchen’s signatures joined by some seriously stellar new dishes. There are the classics — the billionaire’s shortbread and the pork scratchings with a flagon of beer foam.

Then there are a paella-style risotto with crayfish and a lemon-and-calamari oil; succulent roast duck accompanied by roasted ginger-and-orange tofu with noodles and a master-stock dressing; and a decadent Wagyu beef rendang shabu-shabu with a mushroom dumpling for the mains. The meal ends with upside-down lemon tart with purple shiso sorbet, or textures of chocolate and mascarpone with smoked white-chocolate ice cream. The kitchen team has also created a range of inventive cocktails, while wine or non-alcoholic pairing options are available with the meal.

The full menu runs 11 courses, while a reduced lunch menu serves up eight courses.

thetestkitchencarbon.co.za