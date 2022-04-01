This weekend will see the Cape Town Opera take up residency within the Vinyard Hotel's show kitchen, performing a medley of food-themed operatic works paired with a special menu.

A collaboration between the Newlands Hotel and Cape Town Opera will see the hosting of four unique performances, the first of which took place last night (Thursday, March 31) and will run until early April.

The Vineyard’s acclaimed chefs, Mike Bassett and Evan Coosner, have created a once-off, five-course menu for the special evenings, which have been conceptualised to "pair" with each of the performances.

The show, under the musical direction of José Dias, will treat guests to the likes of Bernstein’s Four Recipes for Voice and Piano, Bach’s unique secular Coffee Cantata and a musical monologue by American composer Lee Hoiby, from which the performance takes its name, Bon Appétit!

“When we decided to present a selection of food-themed operatic works, I looked to the chosen pieces for menu inspiration,” said chef Mike.