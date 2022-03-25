Whether it is a single door humidor topped to the brim or it is a walk-in humidor with shelving all round with cigar boxes packed in tightly, walking into a tobacconist or any space that sells cigars can be daunting, especially when you are still at the beginning of your cigar journey. The different brands, shapes, sizes, colours, etc are numerous. Plus, each cigar company generally has a multitude of different cigars in their stable.

In the early days of my cigar exploration, I walked into a tobacconist in Santa Monica in Los Angeles and spent thirty minutes standing there, paralysed by the options. The sales person was, at least, knowledgeable about cigars and asked me questions like, “what strength of cigar do you enjoy?”, “what’s your preferred ring gauge?” and the like, but I was still figuring out.

I ended up leaving with a couple of Padrón sticks simply because I had read a great article on the patriarch and founder of Padrón Cigars, José Orlando Padrón. I am a sucker for a good story. Quick side note: I wasn’t disappointed in the cigars and was thrilled to eventually find a supplier of Padrón in Johannesburg, so I didn’t have to wait till I travelled again.