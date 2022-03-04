La Colombe Group’s new Victoria & Alfred Waterfront venture is a triumph — an impressive, theatrical yet beautifully restrained culinary experience. The critically acclaimed restaurant group, renowned for its flair for theatrics and globally inspired menus, has opened its latest fine-dining offering, and it might just be its most exciting project yet.

Pier, situated on the first floor of the Waterfront’s Pierhead Building, sees the team, helmed by chef John Norris-Rogers, create a one-of-a-kind multi-course fine-dining experience, with the operational pier as its backdrop. Norris-Rogers — who was head chef at Pier’s sister restaurant, Franschhoek’s La Petite Colombe — brings his years of experience to the fore as he puts forth a seriously impressive opening menu.

The show begins with the arrival of snacks from the kitchen. The first is a tasty morsel of salmon, horseradish, and dill wrapped in a brick-pastry cone and topped with roe. Accompanying it is a thin and crispy oat-tart base that breaks to offer a spectacular filling of crumbly buckwheat and creamy chicken liver parfait topped with seared springbok, shimeji mushrooms, and generous truffle shavings, enlivened with touches of herb emulsion and a red-onion gel.