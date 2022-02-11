When you think of a convenience store, harsh fluorescent lighting, rickety metal shelving, a suitable layer of grime and a notoriety for items past their sell-by-date usually springs to mind.

They’re often cold and unwelcoming, capitalising on, as the name suggests, convenience and whatever standards of comforts we’re happy to sacrifice in its name. It’s a quick in and out, and while some now include small supermarket options, they’re not a place you look forward to doing your shopping.

But that’s about to change with the imminent launch of Pantry by Marble, the new grocery, retail and service station concept by celebrity chef David Higgs and restaurateurs Gary Kyriacou and Dino Constantinou. Given the dynamic team’s pedigree it’s no surprise that the project, announced last year, has more than delivered, adding a dash of their luxury signature to the forecourt shopping experience.