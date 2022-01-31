The inside of a walk-in humidor is often a splash of colour and design, the veneer of the humidifier’s mist adding a certain charm to the space. The colour comes from the array of bands and boxes of cigars on display. Being a collector (or hoarder, if you ask the missus), I started collecting boxes but, because they take up too much space, I soon gave up on that. I then switched to cigar bands, which is the piece of often intricately designed paper or foil that wraps each cigar. After filling a couple of ice cream containers with a potpourri of bands, I gave up on that as well — but I may still return to it.

There are a handful of stories when it comes to the origin of the cigar band but, by and large, it seems to be agreed that it was started by a German (or Dutch) immigrant to Cuba, Gustave Bock, in the 1830s. It seems that, in Europe, Cuban cigars fetched a fine price, so fine that there was an influx of counterfeits. To counteract this, Bock decided to wrap every cigar coming out of his factory with a paper band emblazoned with signature. It quickly became the norm and all bands for export cigars out of Cuba were registered with the government.