The latest addition to Nicolway Bryanston’s restaurant strip comes in the form of Ukkō — a new solo venture by seasoned restaurateur Mun Manal, previously the operator of Mezepoli and the Plaka group — that offers an extensive menu of tapas and sushi.

The name is derived from the word Ukkonen, god of the sky, weather, harvest and thunder in Finnish mythology, and the customary coming together for food and drink which took place as a sacrifice — believed to guarantee good weather and harvests for the year ahead.

“Ukkō is an extension of the idea of a space where people come together to celebrate special moments” says Manal.

The interior, with warm wood tones and natural stone finishes, is adorned with intricate macramé and lit by basket-weave lampshades, creating a relaxed setting and makes for a trendy Mediterranean feel and a sense of tranquillity.