Baby bok choy is fast becoming a favourite and is now found in many supermarkets. I love it for its mustardy flavour when not overcooked. It’s delicious, perfect as it is with minimal ingredients, and sautéed in salt and a tiny bit of water.

Baby bok choy’s name from home is “Shanghai green” or “Shanghai bok choy”. It is well loved, and if you’ve ever been to a Chinese restaurant, you would’ve seen or tasted it. However, I cannot be sure if you’ve had it at its best, especially if they appear on your plate looking dull and wilted. Then most likely it has been over cooked and in too much oil.

This dish, a classic in Chinese banquet-style dinners, is a great idea for a beautiful, warm side to your Asian-style or inspired meals. The bok choy accompanies perfectly with the savoury, sweet and fragrant mouthfeel of shiitake mushrooms, and is what Asian cuisine calls “the fifth taste”: umami. It seems like a simple dish, but it requires attention to heat and time. Never confuse anything simple for easy. Truly, no matter the simplicity or complexity of a dish, learning and enjoyment will always be a bonus to any culinary experience.