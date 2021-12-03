Cabo Beach Club is undoubtedly the place to be this summer in the Mother City. The swanky new space delivers an international beach club experience unlike anything the city has seen before. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the new club though is Violet, the in-house restaurant helmed by Cabo partner and award winning chef Ryan Cole.

Situated within the Europe-inspired waterfront establishment, Violet offers guests a sophisticated and refined dining experience. It is Cole’s prodigious skill, keen eye for detail and dedication to top-notch produce, offered up in the form of contemporary small plates.

The menu, separated into ocean, produce and pasture, highlights the chef’s passion for provenance, locality and respect for the ingredients with which he works. The offering is best enjoyed by ordering for the table and sharing.