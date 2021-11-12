Vergelegen

The historic Somerset West wine estate is once again inviting guests to indulge in their renowned gourmet picnic baskets.

The famous luxury lunches are delivered in wicker baskets and served on white tablecloth-swathed tables, shaded by elegant umbrellas within their majestic camphor forest.

Start with an amuse bouche of tomato gazpacho followed by homemade duck liver pâté, roasted pepper and cream cheese, and traditional smoked snoek pâté.

For mains you’ll find home-cured meats, a plum and ginger chicken, and a bacon, leek and potato quiche served together with sides of butternut and chickpea salad, cucumber relish and caprese salad.

A pre-dessert of local cheeses is served with pear relish and homemade biscuits, before a decadent dessert of 70% dark chocolate mousse to be savoured with a filter coffee.

Vergelegen’s veritable range of wines are, of course, available to accompany the forest feast.

Standard menu: R330/person

Vegetarian and vegan: R340/person.

Children’s picnic: R125/child. (3-10 years old)

Reservations at least 24 hours in advance are essential.

For bookings contact picnic@vergelegen.co.za or phone 021-847-2131, or see Picnics at Vergelegen and book online via Dineplan.