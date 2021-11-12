Vergelegen
The historic Somerset West wine estate is once again inviting guests to indulge in their renowned gourmet picnic baskets.
The famous luxury lunches are delivered in wicker baskets and served on white tablecloth-swathed tables, shaded by elegant umbrellas within their majestic camphor forest.
Start with an amuse bouche of tomato gazpacho followed by homemade duck liver pâté, roasted pepper and cream cheese, and traditional smoked snoek pâté.
For mains you’ll find home-cured meats, a plum and ginger chicken, and a bacon, leek and potato quiche served together with sides of butternut and chickpea salad, cucumber relish and caprese salad.
A pre-dessert of local cheeses is served with pear relish and homemade biscuits, before a decadent dessert of 70% dark chocolate mousse to be savoured with a filter coffee.
Vergelegen’s veritable range of wines are, of course, available to accompany the forest feast.
Standard menu: R330/person
Vegetarian and vegan: R340/person.
Children’s picnic: R125/child. (3-10 years old)
Reservations at least 24 hours in advance are essential.
For bookings contact picnic@vergelegen.co.za or phone 021-847-2131, or see Picnics at Vergelegen and book online via Dineplan.
Geuwels at Vergenoegd Löw
Geuwels is the newest addition to celebrated local chef Bertus Basson’s stable of restaurants and is situated within the recently refurbished Cape Dutch homestead on one of SA’s oldest working farms, Vergenoegd Löw.
The beautiful grounds of the estate make for a stunning setting to enjoy a long, leisurely lunch of Basson’s renowned locally inspired fare.
Baskets are made for two and include an array of dishes to share. Begin by snacking on smoked local kalamata olives, roosterkoek served with Bovril and biltong butter along with Dalewood camembert and a suurvygie preserve.
Next dig into the heartier mains, which take shape in the form of Richard Bosman saucisson and smoked free range chicken (served cold) with aioli and a side of mason kale slaw with shaved fennel, apple and radish.
End the meal with a classic Peppermint crisp tart and some morish date balls.
Standard menu: R530/basket for two.
Children’s Picnic: R125/child. (under the age of 12 years)
For bookings contact geuwels@vergenoegd.co.za or phone 021-202-4373, or visit https://bertusbasson.com to book online.
The Manor at Nederburg
Recently revamped restaurant The Manor on the iconic winery’s Paarl farm is all about wholesome and hearty dishes with a touch of nostalgia.
Their picnic option invites guests to spend the afternoon noshing on the lush lawns with the historic manor house as a stunning backdrop.
Included in the basket are freshly baked breads to be lathered with farm butter and enjoyed along with fresh grapes, biltong, olives, nuts, crackers and a selection of pâté, together with sliced charcuterie and a selection of cheeses.
The main meal keeps it simple with beef sliders, vegetable spring rolls, crispy chicken wings and a chef’s salad with vinaigrette.
Dessert includes a changing selection of sweet bites prepared fresh every day. Each picnic also includes a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine.
Price: R485/basket for two
For bookings contact Nederburg at info@nederburg.com or call 021-862-3104
Reservations at least 24 hours in advance are essential.