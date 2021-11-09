The award-winning restaurant group La Colombe will be opening two new restaurants at the V&A Waterfront, both on the water in the Pierhead district — Pier and The Waterside Restaurant. Pier, a 40-seater multi-course modern fine-dining restaurant, will be headed by Chef John Norris-Rogers, who previously was head chef at the group’s La Petite Colombe in Franschhoek.

Guests can expect only the finest produce available, while plenty of table-side theatrics will be sure to create an unforgettable experience. Drawing from the new locale, both dishes and theatre will be inspired by the sea.

Aaron Farquhar, who has been with La Colombe for 10 years, will run the front of house as well as the wine service, which promises to offer the same incredible choices patrons have come to expect from La Colombe’s other establishments. The aim here is quite clearly to compete with the country’s best, with every detail carefully considered and executed — even the crockery has been designed and created for each specific dish.