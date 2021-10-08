This new Parkwood eatery is bringing bistro-style fare and a whole lot of camp conviviality to the trendy Park Corner on Bolton Road. After captivating us with Morning Glory, the most Instagrammable coffee shop in town, architects-turned-restaurateurs Timothy Meyer and Chad du Toit have embarked on their second project, The Peeping Tom.

The new space merges retro-kitsch with the raw, industrial feel of the building to create a fun, flirty, and equally photo-ready setting. It features the same touch points of pink archways and neon signage with which Morning Glory has become synonymous, but here the pink contrasts with the deep yellow that swathes the top half of the double-volume space. Since the cracks in the industrial concrete floor below are filled with gold resin, this gives the illusion that the gold almost dripped off the ceiling.