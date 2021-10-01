First up is the salmon gravlax, the fresh cured delicate fish contrasted by smokey, salty, crispy shards of prosciutto — fabulous use of texture and flavour — further elevated by the addition of dollops of yoghurt, a granadilla drizzle and a bitter touch of finely sliced radish .

The truffle waffle and prawn toast are both equally delectable dishes too. The former bursting with umami and rich savoury flavours, thanks to the combination of mushroom and bone marrow, enjoyed atop the fluffy waffle base. The latter, a sesame blackened iteration of the dish is a winner too, arriving with a fantastically balanced sweet chilli sauce.

Next it was on to the pork belly — there a very few reasons to not go for the pork belly on a small plate menu, the meat so easily lending itself to being bite sized, sticky glazed morsels of joy. Here Muller has woven in an Asian influence with elements of cucumber and kimchi adding a wonderfully considered acidity to the dish.

Perhaps, most impressive though were the cabbage rolls, the humble mince-filled parcels given a modern twist and a bit of flash with the addition of polenta and the most delicious pancetta creme. It’s a phenomenal dish through and through, deceivingly simple in practice with each component bringing just the right amount of flavour and texture to the plate. It’s often easy to make the finer ingredients shine but to do so with the often-mundane likes of cabbage and mince takes some seriously clever cooking.