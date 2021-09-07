Luke Dale Roberts is no stranger to Joburg, having successfully run a series of Jozi pop-ups over the course of the last few years, so it's perhaps no surprise that the multi-award winning chef is finally opening a permanent spot in the city.

The Shortmarket Club will open its doors within the Oxford Parks precinct in the foodie-centric suburb of Rosebank. In line with its sexy Cape Town predecessor, the Joburg iteration will offer a slightly less formal (compared with some of Dale Roberts’s other establishments), yet no less indulgent setting to enjoy the chef’s fine fare.

“I’m extremely excited to finally lay permanent roots in Joburg with the addition of The Shortmarket Club JHB. It’s been a long time coming, so to make this move during a global pandemic and multiple lockdowns makes this achievement all the more special!” says Dale Roberts.