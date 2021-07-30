The Test Kitchen will close its doors permanently at the end of September.

For the best part of 11 years the iconic Cape Town restaurant has led the charge as SA’s best, and was consistently ranked among the world’s finest. The culinary landmark was instrumental in securing Cape Town and SA a spot on the global foodie map.

Chef Luke Dale Roberts said Thursday’s decision was a sad one, but that he would embark on exploring exciting new projects.

“I felt it was the right time,” Dale Roberts said. “The food we are producing is some of the best since we opened, and I am immensely proud of that.”

“I believe that creativity comes in cycles, and I feel like I have come to the end of this creative cycle. With the current global uncertainty around Covid it has become very difficult to sustain a restaurant of this kind and maintain everything that I believe in.”