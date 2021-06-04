The Mediterranean-inspired Ethos restaurant is bidding its Morningside location farewell as it makes the move to Rosebank, taking up residence within the Oxford Parks development. The change of address brings with it a new culinary direction for the eatery, enlisting the assistance of chef Luke Dale Roberts, as it transitions from casual contemporary dining to a more fine-dining approach.

“[It’s about] highlighting, not masking, the main ingredient and purpose of the dish … I am excited by this challenge. It’s about how we can take Mediterranean food to another dimension and still keep it delicious and real,” Dale Roberts says of the project.

The newly appointed executive chef, Ken Phuduhudu, will helm the kitchen, with Dale Roberts acting in a consultant capacity, and the two will work together on the design of the new offering. Phuduhudu — who previously worked for Dale Roberts at his globally renowned The Test Kitchen — brings a wealth of expertise to the pass with experience at Terroir, Glenda’s and Epicure under his belt.