The Mediterranean-inspired Ethos restaurant is bidding its Morningside location farewell as it makes the move to Rosebank, taking up residence within the Oxford Parks development. The change of address brings with it a new culinary direction for the eatery, enlisting the assistance of chef Luke Dale Roberts, as it transitions from casual contemporary dining to a more fine-dining approach.
“[It’s about] highlighting, not masking, the main ingredient and purpose of the dish … I am excited by this challenge. It’s about how we can take Mediterranean food to another dimension and still keep it delicious and real,” Dale Roberts says of the project.
The newly appointed executive chef, Ken Phuduhudu, will helm the kitchen, with Dale Roberts acting in a consultant capacity, and the two will work together on the design of the new offering. Phuduhudu — who previously worked for Dale Roberts at his globally renowned The Test Kitchen — brings a wealth of expertise to the pass with experience at Terroir, Glenda’s and Epicure under his belt.
“I look forward to working with chef Luke Dale Roberts again, after many years apart, this is going to be an exciting reunion.” comments Phuduhudu.
The menu has been completely reimagined. The two chefs have created dishes inspired by the Mediterranean, combining both traditional and modern techniques and flavours. Patrons can look forward to dishes such as Iberico pork neck skewers with ancho scented romesco sauce, Baba Ghanoush, lamb kofte, and many more exciting courses.
The décor remains very much in line with the original Ethos look and feel, also drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean’s unique and timeless features. The space is light and airy with sweeping arches, grand columns, and ornate ceiling baffles used to great effect. Their signature olive tree, once again, takes centre stage. The furnishings and finishes feature textures of natural wood, marble and brass complimented by a neutral, calming colour palette.
• Ethos Restaurant is set to open at its new location during early July 2021.