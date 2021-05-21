Disappointingly few restaurants in Nelson Mandela Bay offer white-linen napery, and there are even fewer at which the waiter gracefully slides out the chair for you and deftly flicks that starched napkin over your lap before serving an amuse bouche.

Ginger at the Beach Hotel is one of these few; a fine-dining establishment with a long tradition behind it.

Gueridon flambé trolleys take diners back in time — fancy Châteaubriand or Crêpes Suzette?

The Beach Hotel has been on Marine Drive for close to 100 years, but its original incarnation stretched back to the 1800s until fire razed it in 1915. Ginger, the restaurant itself, took over from the hotel’s now defunct Bell Restaurant. Hotelier Trevor Lombard built Ginger at the front to give diners a view of the sea across the road, and it has evolved into an elegant eatery with its own contemporary yet classic atmosphere.