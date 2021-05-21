Of all South Africa’s wine-growing regions, no other has mastered sauvignon blanc quite like the Constantia Valley. Grown in the historic and unique microclimate on the foothills of Table Mountain, the grape is used to profound effect when it comes to the production of the region’s premium expression of the varietal.

A wine that is often considered to be too fruity, too green, too acidic, or, quite frankly, too simple finds a seriousness in the valley, presenting as it does nowhere else. Here, they show elegance, finesse, and structure. Weighty, balanced wines that develop in complexity as they age.

So, it is unsurprising that Constantia has chosen this varietal as its flagship, and the driving force behind the first varietal-specific wine route in the country — The Constantia Sauvignon Blanc route. A bold move that proves Constantia does indeed take its sauvignon seriously.