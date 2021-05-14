We know what you’re thinking, what is orange wine? Well, for starters, it’s still made with grapes — not oranges — but thanks to an edgy, hands-off style of winemaking, the end result is a deep orange-hued vino that typically tastes very different to regular white wines of the same grape varietal.

In fact, despite what the name and shade would have you thinking ... there’s generally a notable lack of citrus on the palate, replaced by nuttier, bolder and more savoury notes than their typically paler counterparts. Intense, rich in tannins and often possessing a kind of fruit beer sourness, you’ll want to leave all your preconceptions at the door before taking your first sip.

Made from any white wine grape the winemaker may choose, the skins and seeds are left in contact with the pressed juice for anywhere between four days to a year. This extended process allows for more colour, texture and tannin to be imbued into the wine, making them ideal food partners.