1. BOSCHENDAL

An exciting new project for the celebrated Franschhoek estate takes shape in the form of a new online store that aims to bring the farm to you. Featuring an array of Boschendal’s farm-fresh ingredients, in addition to fare from the rest of the valley, the online store is complemented by striking homeware.

Scrolling through the produce section, you’ll see Angus beef and Duroc pork — for which the farm is known — as well as freshly laid eggs, and an array of fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers. Through its conscious approach, the Boschendal team is committed to the upliftment, and support of the local community around them — using the farm stall to give local makers a platform.

All products are sourced from suppliers and artisans that hold the same values of ethical and sustainable craftsmanship and care as Boschendal does. Expect to find a carefully curated selection of ware that is both beautiful and functional — the likes of hand-dipped candles (made from sustainably sourced bees wax), locally produced linen, organic body and bath products and much more.