1. BOSCHENDAL
An exciting new project for the celebrated Franschhoek estate takes shape in the form of a new online store that aims to bring the farm to you. Featuring an array of Boschendal’s farm-fresh ingredients, in addition to fare from the rest of the valley, the online store is complemented by striking homeware.
Scrolling through the produce section, you’ll see Angus beef and Duroc pork — for which the farm is known — as well as freshly laid eggs, and an array of fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers. Through its conscious approach, the Boschendal team is committed to the upliftment, and support of the local community around them — using the farm stall to give local makers a platform.
All products are sourced from suppliers and artisans that hold the same values of ethical and sustainable craftsmanship and care as Boschendal does. Expect to find a carefully curated selection of ware that is both beautiful and functional — the likes of hand-dipped candles (made from sustainably sourced bees wax), locally produced linen, organic body and bath products and much more.
Always innovating, this latest addition to Boschendal will allow customers to experience the delight of the farm store from the comfort of their own home.
• Currently only available for delivery to Cape Town and surrounds, but the hope is to take the project nationwide in due course.
2. GROOT CONSTANTIA
The iconic Constantia wine estate has launched a stunning gift shop, which celebrates all things local. The new retail experience, situated within the newly redesigned tasting room, showcases a host of talented SA entrepreneurs, artists, designers and craftsmen — each supplier painstakingly selected for their bespoke wares and unique goods. Ranging from homeware to jewellery, ceramics, African crafts and décor, the golden thread that connects many of the goods on sale is Groot Constantia itself — with design, imagery, scents and textures reflecting the historic estate and its award-winning wines. The vineyards, surrounds, nature and wildlife of the farm is reflected through the work of the artisans, with many of the pieces created specifically for the gift shop.
• The Groot Constantia Gift Shop is located in the tasting room at the main entrance gate building at Groot Constantia. Open daily from 9am – 6pm.
3. PLAISIR
The wine farm (previously named Plaisir de Merle), recently acquired by Michael and Rose Jordaan, is undergoing a spectacular transformation under its new custodians. The first being the renovation and revival of the heritage building that once housed the estate’s winery over 200 years ago.
Within this magnificent space is where you’ll find the Plaisir Market — a project which gives opportunity to local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their goods to all who pass through. Each of the small-scale producers — whether they are peddling handmade soaps, confectionary, coffee or pizza — bring their own unique energy to the space creating an eclectic mix of people, products and produce for people to engage with as they browse.
It’s also a way to tie into the estates commitment and passion for sustainability and quality — in this case, of the local micro-economy — by giving these small businesses an opportunity to grow in an affordable space with like-minded individuals.
• The Plaisir Market is open on Friday 10am – 8pm, and Saturday, and Sunday 10am – 5pm. Plaisir Wine Estate R45, Simondium, 7670