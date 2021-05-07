The iconic fountain courtyard on Stellenbosch’s Waterford Estate has always enchanted visitors passing through for their wine tastings. Now, with the addition of Salt at Waterford, guests can bask in the glow of Stellenbosch’s gorgeous autumnal weather and indulge in the rustic fare of chefs Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit.

The duo, who previously helmed the restaurant at Paul Cluver, now take up residence within the terracotta, Tuscan-inspired property where they offer up a casual, contemporary, three-course menu. It’s unpretentious, no-nonsense cooking that serves up bold flavours in generous portions — perfectly accompanying the beautiful Waterford wine selection. The menu is hyper-seasonal and changes based on what the chefs have available to cook with during any given week.

Cormack’s philosophy is, “Cook with flavour, keep it simple, and use your ingredients to their best potential.’’ And that’s exactly what they do.