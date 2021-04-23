Lamb rump, Parmesan arancini, olive, corn on the cob, smoked tomato salsa and red wine jus is one of the favourites, for example.

When you think of it, lamb with mealies and gravy sounds old-school Afrikaner food, but there are not many oumas who would present it with clouds of smoke sizzling up from hot rocks releasing the aroma of Karoo fynbos.

There are similarly imaginative choices for fish, chicken, pork and beef while a dish like the deliciously creamy harissa risotto — black rice, brown mushroom, roasted corn, baby marrow and parmesan — will satisfy even the pickiest vegetarian.

Spectacular desserts

Our waiter, Pippa, tipped us off that the Bezuidenhout desserts were spectacular and she was right: the deep-fried almond and cranberry nougat, champagne jelly and rosewater ice cream was exquisitely plated.

The molecular twist in this dessert came in the fragrance of rosewater smoke wafting over the nougat, giving just a hint of eating Turkish delight.

The caramel fondant, chocolate ganache, Maldon sea salt and almonds with vanilla pod ice cream is another to sigh for.

Mousses, foams and smokes are not all there is to molecular cuisine, of course.

“It has come a long way so it is not a new thing, it’s just we've been able to go way out with it, and we try to put a molecular element on most of the plates,” Allan says. “We don’t put it on the menu as the element of surprise also adds to the experience.”

That’s part of the beauty of Muse’s food: it is familiar and yet different, where the “surprises” such as smoke are not the main attraction but rather a tantalising tidbit.

Dining at Muse is also a relaxing experience: “We don't turn tables in the sense that we limit you to the amount of time spent in the restaurant — we don't tell you to book for 6pm and be out by 8pm,” Allan says.