The Syrah is the backbone of the blend (sourced from three different vineyards and utilising different clones). It brings ripe red fruit, pepper spices, and a meaty savouriness to the wine; while the vibrant grenache brings textured, grainy tannins; and the cinsault adds a lively acidity. The Cabernet though, says Obermeyer, is the magic — it’s such a small percentage, but it brings everything together, adding its inherent gravitas and structure to the wine.

Alluringly aromatic the wine shows vibrant notes of red and black fruits (think sour cherry and ripe plum), together with pepper spice, herbaceous notes reminiscent of fynbos, and superb salinity. The palate, with its wonderfully textured mouthfeel and silky-smooth tannins, is multifaceted, giving way to a lingering, fresh finish.

Co-host Nicholl deliberated, “it’s a wonderfully elegant, expressive wine that speaks to the quiet luxury of Ellerman House. Having Erika make it is an inspired choice, she’s as exciting a talent as we have in SA at the moment, and with The Ellerman she’s produced yet another cracking wine that will sit very comfortably with the very best of Ellerman House’s remarkable cellar.” I, for one, couldn’t agree more.

A spectacular release that not only encapsulates the spirit of Ellerman House but also that of SA, and the phenomenal wine and winemakers we are lucky to call our own.

Dinner came to its conclusion with a surprise tasting of the yet to be released 2019 vintage, demonstrating Ellerman House’s ongoing interest and dedication to this incredible project.

• The Ellerman is available for purchase online for R850.00 from Port2Port, or directly through the hotel.