A convenience store like no other, Morrie’s has taken the typical petrol station C-store and turned it on its head. The stylishly designed space is filled with an array of the finest artisanal and locally sourced products. Where one might expect to find your run-of-the-mill biscuits, Morrie’s has macarons — in a rainbow of shades, no less. Rather than your standard chocolate and sweet selection, it has a range of the finest handcrafted, local chocolates, toffees, and confectionary — including the likes of Ooh La La, Ma Mère, and Sweet Temptations, to name just a few. There’s also an elaborate offering of gourmet pantry staples including small-batch artisanal sauces, oils, spices, and so much more.

Ever evolving, the store has a strong focus on seasonal and occasion-based fare. Perhaps most exciting, though, is its recently launched wine cellar, making Morrie’s the first convenience store in the country to boast one. It features an impressive list of premium South African wines that you’d be hard pressed to find in most restaurants and bottle stores. So next time you need to fill up your tank, make sure you leave some extra time for browsing at Morrie’s.

• Cnr Florence Ribeiro Ave and Boshoff St, Niew Mucklenuek, Pretoria