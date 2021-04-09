Both time-honoured and modern techniques are applied to achieve the potential of the vineyards and soils, ensuring that each bottle bears the hallmark of Meerlust Estate wine. The wines are all made exclusively from grapes grown on the Estate. Today Rubicon, together with its select classic single-varietal stable mates cabernet sauvignon, merlot, pinot noir and chardonnay, are found in over 30 markets, from New York to Beijing.

Chris Mullineux, Mullineux: When we moved to the Swartland in 2007, the region was not known for fine wine, and we worked hard together with our friends Eben Sadie, Adi Badenhorst and Callie Louw (from Porseleinberg) to bring awareness to the region and the special wines it was producing. It's been incredible to be a part of this journey, and to see how fine wine lovers and collectors from all over the world have fallen in love with our wines. We had a very clear vision from the beginning and have been exceptionally focused on making what we believe are truly Great Wines. We work with special, and often extreme vineyard sites, planted to grape varieties suited to the climate and soils they grow. By farming and making the wines as naturally as possible we are able to bottle beautiful, fine wine that truly speaks of the special terroirs of the Swartland.

Albie Koch, de Toren: Since the first harvest of De Toren we have always been dedicated to produce quality over quantity. Our goal was to produce Bordeaux style blends that would be very competitive against the likes of the northern hemisphere wines. We have also achieved making consistent quality wines ever vintage ... this gave our customers the ease of mind to keep on buying the wines they love.

Your wines will be going on auction at the Strauss & Co on April 11 auction. Which do you believe is your most noteworthy that collectors should bid on?

ET, Meerlust: The Cabernet 1978 was the first wine produced by Giorgio Dalla Cia at Meerlust when the Bergkelder loaned Giorgio to Meerlust to supervise all the winemaking processes in the cellar during the 1978 season. Cabernet 1980, 1980 was a significant year for Meerlust as the estate swept the boards at the annual SA Championship Wine Show in every category it entered: champion red wine (cabernet sauvignon), champion new variety (Cabernet Franc), champion winemaker, and champion wine producer. The Cabernet 1980 is one to look out for. 1980 also saw the birth of the Meerlust Rubicon. Mark the Rubicon 2001 Magnums — the 2001 vintage won the coveted Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lande trophy for the best Bordeaux Blend at the International Wine & Spirits competition.