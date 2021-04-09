Businessman and hospitality entrepreneur Nicky Van Der Walt has returned to Joburg for his latest project, a magnificently gargantuan undertaking that will see him open the doors of Tang — a sprawling 650m², pan-Asian restaurant and bar situated on the iconic Nelson Mandela Square.

Promising to deliver a luxurious and sensory dining experience, Van Der Walt has left little to chance, building up a team of impressive résumés and skillsets to bring his vision to life. From design through to cuisine — and even scent — every aspect is considered and accounted for.

Award-winning interior architect Tristan Du Plessis of Studio A has designed the space, creating a luxe sanctuary in the city. Drawing inspiration from the works of acclaimed architect Marcio Kogan and the modern tropical movement, Du Plessis has created a truly breathtaking space that is equal parts refreshing as it is lavish. Looking to the menu, the food will take diners on a culinary journey through Asia, with influences ranging from the izakayas of Japan through to the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong.