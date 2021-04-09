Businessman and hospitality entrepreneur Nicky Van Der Walt has returned to Joburg for his latest project, a magnificently gargantuan undertaking that will see him open the doors of Tang — a sprawling 650m², pan-Asian restaurant and bar situated on the iconic Nelson Mandela Square.
Promising to deliver a luxurious and sensory dining experience, Van Der Walt has left little to chance, building up a team of impressive résumés and skillsets to bring his vision to life. From design through to cuisine — and even scent — every aspect is considered and accounted for.
Award-winning interior architect Tristan Du Plessis of Studio A has designed the space, creating a luxe sanctuary in the city. Drawing inspiration from the works of acclaimed architect Marcio Kogan and the modern tropical movement, Du Plessis has created a truly breathtaking space that is equal parts refreshing as it is lavish. Looking to the menu, the food will take diners on a culinary journey through Asia, with influences ranging from the izakayas of Japan through to the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong.
Chefs Lai Kuan Geo, Wesley Chen, and Vixa Kalenga will head up the kitchen. Kuan (previously at Kitima) will bring years of culinary wealth from his worldly travels and knack for pan-Asian cuisine to the pass, while Chen (Boudha Lounge, Mr Chan, and Tong Lok) will focus on the classic Cantonese offering on the menu. Kalenga, a long-respected consultant chef, will run the kitchen’s operations.
Expect the likes of Peking duck, black-cod miso, yellowtail sashimi, and wagyu tomahawk steaks — done on Japanese robata grills. The sushi bar will offer guests an array of traditional and modern sushi.
The floor-to-ceiling wine cellar will be overseen by one of the country’s foremost sommeliers, Tinashe Nyamudoka of The Test Kitchen fame and owner of Kumusha Wines. In addition to the cellar selection, he’ll also be curating a signature wine list for the establishment, which will include sought-after vintages, full verticals, and rare finds.
Last but certainly not least, Tang has collaborated with luxury champagne brand Moët & Chandon on a champagne bar that will spill out onto the terrace overlooking the square.
Tang opens its doors this month.
• Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, Johannesburg
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2021.