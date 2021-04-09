As many of us did during lockdown, Jaco Smit began experimenting with sourdough. Cultivating the perfect starter, experimenting with ratios of hydration and different techniques to perfect the humble loaf. Self-taught using tips from friends, and many an internet tutorial — he started baking. Embracing the challenge wholeheartedly, baking two loaves became four, then six and then as many as he could fit into the oven.

The aromas wafting through his apartment block piqued neighbours’ interest and after a hallway conversation or two, the budding baker was delivering freshly baked loaves to those around him. It was the beginning of the journey that would see him leave his job in wine retail and open his own space, “Voisin” (French for neighbour).

Initially meant to be a bakery only, he found the space previously occupied by beloved deli, The Leopard. Serendipitously, the space was licensed, allowing Smit to bring his two passions together: bread and wine — specialising in sourdough, and uncommon wines.