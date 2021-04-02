CAMPHORS AT VERGELEGEN
The historic estate’s signature restaurant has undergone some changes over the past few months, with Camphors’ veranda updated to reflect the restaurant’s stunning setting among the majestic trees and lush garden of the farm. Think touches of fynbos print, natural wood furnishings, and an abundance of flora and foliage that create a natural, relaxing, and comfortable space to enjoy the restaurant’s award-winning fare.
Chef Mike Cooke continues his journey of classical modern cuisine, drawing inspiration from his surroundings to create dishes that are as flavourful as they are beautiful. The six-course menu is a measured, considered and impeccably well executed gastronomic experience — highlighting Cooke’s ethos of sustainability, and his growth as a chef. Each dish, from the delicate pea tortellini starter (served with a delightfully perfumed rosemary cream) to the last spoonful of the textured pineapple and coconut dessert, is imbued with the chef’s quiet confidence and overwhelming passion for what he does.
Sommelier Christo Deyzel wows with his extensive knowledge and perfect pairings of Vergelegen Estate wines with each course. A gorgeous experience that blends the carefully curated culinary experience of Camphors with Vergelen’s natural beauty.
GÅTE AT QUOIN ROCK
Chef Jack Coetzee — previously at Urbanologi — took the reins as head chef in November 2020, and in the few short months has created a seriously impressive menu.
The new Gåte sees Coetzee lean even further into his passion for deeply flavoursome food, and his fervent dedication to locally sourced produce — this time within a fine-dining setting. It’s a clean, refined and refreshing take on fine-dining that showcases both exceptional produce and the chef’s prodigious skill and expertise.
Coined as “contemporary Southern African cuisine”, Coetzee uses touch points of regional inspiration to great effect (whether it be produce, technique or flavour combinations), and the concept is subtly woven throughout the culinary journey. Think Malay pickled fish, beautifully marbled wagyu beef served with a mopane jus, and locally harvested Baleni salt — it’s all incredibly clever cooking.
A pairing featuring the estate’s premium wine selection and an outstanding service team complete the stellar dining experience.
THE VINE BISTRO AT GLENELLY ESTATE
Relax, and take in the last rays of the autumn sun at The Vine Bistro at Glenelly wine estate. It is here where head chef Alex Rykaart and chef Christophe Dehosse cook up their modern take on classic French bistro fare. It’s deceivingly simple and honest food that offers up big, bold flavours, rooted in authenticity and which is free of fuss.
The menu is concise and well considered, changing regularly based on what ingredients the chefs have to work with — ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to try. The tomato consommé with basil emulsion was a tasty, refreshing and light dish to start; while the bistro’s signature Bouillabaisse du Cap (a classic French fisherman’s stew) served with crispy croutons and creamy rouille was a revelation of deep, rich layers of flavours and expertly cooked seafood.
End off with a quintessential French dessert, be it the crème caramel, floating island or perhaps a financier. A bottle or two of the estate’s acclaimed wines are sure to be the perfect accompaniment to complete your meal.