The new Gåte sees Coetzee lean even further into his passion for deeply flavoursome food, and his fervent dedication to locally sourced produce — this time within a fine-dining setting. It’s a clean, refined and refreshing take on fine-dining that showcases both exceptional produce and the chef’s prodigious skill and expertise.

Coined as “contemporary Southern African cuisine”, Coetzee uses touch points of regional inspiration to great effect (whether it be produce, technique or flavour combinations), and the concept is subtly woven throughout the culinary journey. Think Malay pickled fish, beautifully marbled wagyu beef served with a mopane jus, and locally harvested Baleni salt — it’s all incredibly clever cooking.

A pairing featuring the estate’s premium wine selection and an outstanding service team complete the stellar dining experience.

THE VINE BISTRO AT GLENELLY ESTATE

Relax, and take in the last rays of the autumn sun at The Vine Bistro at Glenelly wine estate. It is here where head chef Alex Rykaart and chef Christophe Dehosse cook up their modern take on classic French bistro fare. It’s deceivingly simple and honest food that offers up big, bold flavours, rooted in authenticity and which is free of fuss.

The menu is concise and well considered, changing regularly based on what ingredients the chefs have to work with — ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to try. The tomato consommé with basil emulsion was a tasty, refreshing and light dish to start; while the bistro’s signature Bouillabaisse du Cap (a classic French fisherman’s stew) served with crispy croutons and creamy rouille was a revelation of deep, rich layers of flavours and expertly cooked seafood.