1. ALLIUM

What started as a therapeutic escape for chef Sepial Shim has blossomed into the opening of her new Cape Town restaurant, Allium. Following the success of her first restaurant, Sepial’s Kitchen — a 12-seater eatery in Salt River — and her presence at trendy gourmet markets, foodies could not get enough of her authentic Asian fare.

The Covid-19 pandemic fast-tracked the chef’s plans to move her restaurant to a bigger space in town, and in February this year, Allium welcomed its first diners at the CBD’s chic Speaker’s Corner.

Allium (named after the genus that includes garlic, onions, spring onions and leeks — all the vegetables that form the basis of Shim’s cooking) draws inspiration from North East Asian cuisines and includes some of Shim’s favourite Chinese and Japanese dishes in addition to the Korean dishes for which she has become known.