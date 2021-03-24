I — like luxury English car marques, Gucci and Beyoncé’s biggest fans — am a little obsessed with bees and their honey. And there are few things more luxurious than pure, raw honey in a glass jar as a pantry staple. Especially when you learn that a lot of what is placed on many grocers’ shelve is mixed with, or is all, syrup — and coupled with alarm bells sounding that our bees are vanishing.

While not all plants (corn, rice and wheat) need bees to pollinate them, if we lived in a world without these insects, the BBC says our supermarkets would have half the amount of fruit and vegetables we enjoy, plus we’d lose all the animals that eat those plants. Bees — along with bats, beetles, birds and butterflies — are a key part of why we have a wide variety of juicy and nutritious food, never mind the liquid gold they share with us. Imagine breakfast without licking that spoon of fynbos honey meant for your hot, buttered sourdough.

Air pollution, colony-collapse disorders, drought, exposure to pesticides, loss of habitat and climate change have mostly been at fault for falling bee numbers; but domesticated honey-makers may also be putting the wild populations at risk. However, the SA National Biodiversity Institute says that, though the hives managed by beekeepers can start to compete for sources of nectar and pollen, keeping them away from conservation areas or banning them may not be the answer.