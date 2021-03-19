Morning Glory breakfast.
Image: Supplied

This coffee shop built out of real-life clickbait has every Instagrammer and their mother reaching for their phones the minute they’re in the door.

The cheeky but not too cheeky name, check; the neon sign (pink, obviously), check; the subway tiles, exposed brick, decorative archways filled with carefully curated trinkets; the milk from every nut, legume, or grain that has ever been milked — double, triple, quadruple check!

Insta-porn (however much I love to hate it) aside, they really do make an exceptional cup of coffee. A fantastic Bean There roast at the hands of baristas who clearly know what they’re doing resulted in two exceptional drinks over the course of the morning. The cortado was rich and creamy without being too milky; the espresso arrived with an impressive crema — it’s clear that they take their coffee seriously.

Morning Glory.
Image: Supplied
Morning Glory.
Image: Supplied
"Rise and grind" neon sign at Morning Glory.
Image: Supplied

They do breakfast and lunch and, seeing as I was there for the former, opted for the Benedict. Presentation, as expected, was beautiful; the hollandaise was impressive too. I liked the twist of serving it on a toasted croissant, but the two twirls of bacon that accompanied it — well, my opinion where bacon is concerned is always the more, the merrier.

Morning Glory sandwich.
Image: Supplied
Morning Glory salad.
Image: Supplied
Morning Glory makes an exceptional cup of coffee.
Image: Supplied

For lunch there is a simple selection of sandwiches and salads. Overall, an impressive addition to Joburg’s coffee scene... and before you ask, of course I Instagrammed the neon sign.

Park Corner, 146 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood

