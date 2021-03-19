This coffee shop built out of real-life clickbait has every Instagrammer and their mother reaching for their phones the minute they’re in the door.

The cheeky but not too cheeky name, check; the neon sign (pink, obviously), check; the subway tiles, exposed brick, decorative archways filled with carefully curated trinkets; the milk from every nut, legume, or grain that has ever been milked — double, triple, quadruple check!

Insta-porn (however much I love to hate it) aside, they really do make an exceptional cup of coffee. A fantastic Bean There roast at the hands of baristas who clearly know what they’re doing resulted in two exceptional drinks over the course of the morning. The cortado was rich and creamy without being too milky; the espresso arrived with an impressive crema — it’s clear that they take their coffee seriously.