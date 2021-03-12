Stickman was initially meant to be a yakitori bar inspired by Japanese izakayas, and it was meant to be situated on the CBD’s popular Shortmarket street. However, a few weeks before opening, the Covid-19 pandemic put all plans on hold. Now, almost a year later, the ever-innovative chef and his team have reworked the concept, launching Stickman as a dark kitchen — a growing trend of delivery-only restaurants — sending out its take on traditional Japanese street food for home enjoyment.

Much like Fyn, Tempelhoff’s love for both the culture and cuisine of Japan brought the concept to life. He fondly recalls the little yakitori restaurants (rudimentary set-ups with grills outside) of Tokyo — especially those along the aptly named Yakitori alley — and the passion, and dedication the chefs have for their craft.

Despite not being a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant, the chef’s attention to detail and commitment to sourcing the best products, produce, and equipment is unrivalled.