Forget the South of France. Brimming with rich history, jaw-dropping natural beauty, and some of the best food and wine either side of the equator, Stellenbosch is a local wonderland that’s well worth the trip — every time.

That’s certainly what I rediscovered on a recent weekend away there.

Making up for lost (lockdown) time, we set out to experience as much of Stellenbosch as we possibly could in the short time we had there. Our first stop, Simonsig. It is one of the country’s oldest wine farms, and it’s also the proud birthplace of SA’s first Méthode Cap Classique — in fact, in 2021, it celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Kaapse Vonkel.

Back when it all started in 1971, priced at a hefty R3 a bottle, it was the most expensive wine in SA. Every bottle included a pamphlet with photographs to illustrate the painstaking process involved in creating this exceptional wine, along with a label explicitly stating: “Fermented in THIS bottle.” Half a century later and Simonsig’s bubbly is as effervescent and in-demand as ever — both locally and abroad.