This little corner restaurant on Parkhurst’s renowned 4th Avenue is where chefs Darren O’Donovan and Lisa De Beer bring their elegant and modern take on fine dining to life.
The two chefs, who are familiar faces on the city’s restaurant scene (having previously worked at a host of great restaurants), took the plunge during lockdown and decided to open a place of their own.
Cleverly, rather than opting for a strictly tasting or à-la-carte menu, Embarc offers diners the choice to have each dish in a starter or main portion. This allows those who wish to to enjoy a tasting menu of their own creation or just share a few small plates between the table, while those looking for something simpler or perhaps quicker can opt for a heartier main course.
There’s a predominantly local wine list — supporting our hard-hit wine industry — which features a fantastic selection of both familiar favourites and hidden gems that lend themselves beautifully to food.
This is the perfect spot for a relaxed night out, intimate dates, or long, lazy catchups with friends.
• Corner 4th Avenue and 13th Street, Parkhurst
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2021.