Cleverly, rather than opting for a strictly tasting or à-la-carte menu, Embarc offers diners the choice to have each dish in a starter or main portion. This allows those who wish to to enjoy a tasting menu of their own creation or just share a few small plates between the table, while those looking for something simpler or perhaps quicker can opt for a heartier main course.

There’s a predominantly local wine list — supporting our hard-hit wine industry — which features a fantastic selection of both familiar favourites and hidden gems that lend themselves beautifully to food.

This is the perfect spot for a relaxed night out, intimate dates, or long, lazy catchups with friends.

• Corner 4th Avenue and 13th Street, Parkhurst