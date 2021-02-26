For wine lovers who have harboured dreams of owning a vineyard, the new Hemelzicht Vineyards offers the opportunity to do just that — at least, in part.

A new wine estate investment opportunity — Hemelzicht in the Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley — is a first of its kind, allowing the public to purchase shares starting at R1m.

Co-founded by the multiple award-winning winemakers, the Newton Johnson family, the vineyard will primarily produce organic, sustainably farmed pinot noir and chardonnay.

Roland Peens, the director of WineCellar.co.za and co-founder and CEO of Hemelzicht, says this could be the first model of its kind around the world. “There certainly are wine farm investments or fund [investments] and there are ways to invest in certain brands, but to invest in the physical property and be an owner of the property and enjoy these sorts of benefits — we think it’s a first in the world,” he says.