The latest project by restaurateurs Gary Hollywood and Warren Murley — previously behind La Boqueria — together with an eclectic creative team, takes shape in the form of Proud Mary. A glitzy, new eatery and wine bar in the heart of Rosebank.

On the ground floor of The Bank, the suburb’s latest multipurpose development (and soon to be home of SA’s first Voco hotel), is where you’ll find this exciting new venture.

The building’s black, deep facebrick facade gives way to contrasting tones of oxblood, teal and emerald, which together with textures of plush fabrics, natural wood finishes, terrazzo and brass harks back to New York’s golden age.