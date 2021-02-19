Berlin on Main opened its doors in December 2020 in Nelson Mandela Bay, coinciding with the metro being named the epicentre of the country’s second wave of Covid-19.

Then — bang — it faced a national alcohol ban just as the festive season was reaching its peak.

One, or both, could have been the death knell for any new eatery in Walmer’s Main Road, even for seasoned industry professionals. With a background in construction not cuisine, however, it is fortunate that owners Peter O’Kennedy and Angela Ford are brave souls.

They’ve built the restaurant from the ground up — literally, as structural engineer O’Kennedy flattened his home to make Berlin just months before the pandemic saw restaurants drop like dominoes.