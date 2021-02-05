The alcohol ban has been lifted and, if you’re anything like me, your wine collection is looking rather worse for wear. Fear not though, as we’re making the case for the mixed case: carefully curated selections of bottles designed to offer a range of different wine styles, types and varieties.
It’s a great way to discover exciting new wines — and ensures, at the very least, that there’s always something special in the cellar.
We round up four of our favourites.
1. The “Top of the Pops” Case, Waterford Wine Estate
A bubbly case to rival all bubbly cases — this is a mix of both local and international sparkling wines perfect for the fizz fanatic. The case, curated by Stellenbosch’s Waterford Wine Estate, includes an exciting mix of Champagne, Crémant and Methode Cap Classiques (MCC). From light and fresh to rich and creamy, this case runs the gamut of sparkling wine diversity.
Cellar restocking aside, it also makes for a great gift because nothing says “celebrate” quite like a whole case of bubbly.
What’s in the box:
- Crémant de Bourgogne
- Henriot Blanc De Blancs (Champagne)
- Silverthorn Wines The Green Man (MCC)
- Graham Beck Blanc de Blancs (MCC)
- Waterford Cap Classique
- Anthonij Rupert Blanc de Blancs (MCC)
Price: R2,200
2. The “Insiders” Case, Wine Cellar
This premium online retailer is always one to check out when looking to stock (or restock). Every month they release their “Wine Cellar Insiders” case and, without fail, they deliver a selection of fantastic wines from SA and abroad. The February box is no exception and includes an array of wines sure to impress the most seasoned of oenophiles. From an unusual Portuguese blend to a much-loved SA Sauvignon Blanc, this case has it all.
What’s in the box:
- Anselmo Mendes Muros Antigos Escolha 2019
- Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc 2020
- Luddite Saboteur White 2019, B Vintners Liberté 2018
- Joostenberg, The Family Blend Red 2018
- Kottabos Grenache Syrah 2020
Price: R1,060
Buy: winecellar.co.za/wine-cellar-insiders
3. The “The Greatest Pinot Noir Case Ever Curated” Case, Publik Wine
A bold claim to make, maybe, but this is a case of some seriously great Pinot Noir. In true Publik fashion, this case showcases the artisanal and independent winemaker — and is 100% local. From Hermanus to Stellenbosh and Elgin through to Calitzdorp this curated case covers the length and breadth of SA’s penchant for Pinot. A mix of premium and great value wines, it’s an interesting exercise in understanding this prestigious varietal within a local context.
What’s in the box:
- Moya Meaker Pinot Noir 2018
- Crystallum Peter Max Pinot Noir 2019
- Dancho Luka Pinot Noir 2019, Radford Dale Freedom 2011
- Snow Mountain The Mistress Pinot Noir 2019
- Fledge and Co Katvis Pinot Noir 2018
Price: R1,315
Buy: publik.co.za/shop
4. The “With Love From The Cape” Case, Rascallion
The third range to be released by the dynamic team at Rascallion wines, the “With Love From The Cape” collection is a quartet of single varietal, lifestyle-focused wines. While these wines may be easy drinking wines — and the perfect accompaniment to poolside-sipping or fireside-quaffing — there’s also a serious and commendable cause behind them. For each bottle of “With Love From The Cape” purchased, a portion of proceeds goes towards Dignity Dreams — an NGO that provides comfort, resources and menstrual health education to young women and girls from disadvantaged and at-risk communities in SA and Africa.
What’s in the box:
- With Love from The Cape Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- With Love from The Cape Chenin Blanc 2019
- With Love from The Cape Pinotage Rosé 2019
- With Love from The Cape Pinotage 2019
- Two bottles of Rascallion Aquiver 2016
Price: R400