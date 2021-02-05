The alcohol ban has been lifted and, if you’re anything like me, your wine collection is looking rather worse for wear. Fear not though, as we’re making the case for the mixed case: carefully curated selections of bottles designed to offer a range of different wine styles, types and varieties.

It’s a great way to discover exciting new wines — and ensures, at the very least, that there’s always something special in the cellar.

We round up four of our favourites.

1. The “Top of the Pops” Case, Waterford Wine Estate

A bubbly case to rival all bubbly cases — this is a mix of both local and international sparkling wines perfect for the fizz fanatic. The case, curated by Stellenbosch’s Waterford Wine Estate, includes an exciting mix of Champagne, Crémant and Methode Cap Classiques (MCC). From light and fresh to rich and creamy, this case runs the gamut of sparkling wine diversity.