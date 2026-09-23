Curating possibility at AKJP Studio

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On any given week, the window of AKJP Studio on Cape Town’s Kloof Street might be entirely transformed.

Every so often, co-owners Keith Henning and Claudia Selzer remakes it in collaboration with a different designer, turning the storefront into a temporary installation celebrating a new collection or creative idea.

The point, according to Selzer, the CEO, is simply to give the work the attention it deserves. “What we’re showing is beautiful and it deserves a little bit of giving a f***.”

AKJP’s roots stretch back to designer Henning’s menswear label Adriaan Kuiters and a subsequent collaboration with Cape Town artist Jody Paulsen.

The partnership evolved into AKJP before the arrival of other local designers who transformed the space into AKJP Collective and, later, AKJP Studio: an expanding creative ecosystem that now represents more than 50 designers from across the continent alongside its own clothing label.

From window installations to community building, AKJP reinvents the boutique. Picture: (Supplied)

Selzer has been instrumental in that expansion. She joined the business while still a student, initially working on the shop floor before her background in graphic design, photography, and motion graphics drew her further into its creative operations. Today she and Henning run a space that can no longer be defined simply as a fashion store.

For all that change, Selzer says one thing has remained constant: “The level of detail.”

At AKJP, that could mean visiting a designer’s factory, questioning the placement of a button or zip, relaying customer feedback or suggesting certain pieces remain in production to later fund other ventures. This unusually hands-on approach reflects Henning and Selzer’s commitment to building a sustainable, supportive creative community.

Together the two business partners make a formidable team. Henning’s creative practice has expanded into fine art, sculpture, and ceramics, a trajectory that illustrates the increasingly porous boundaries between fashion and art.

Expanding beyond fashion, the studio becomes a nexus for art, connection, and possibility. Picture: (Supplied)

“Keith has always had the most incredible eye for detail,” Selzer says. “He sees things that I don’t see.”

She describes him as fearless; herself as the more cautious counterpart who oversees much of the business in-house, from the website and photography to staff and mentorship.

“We focus on each brand as a person,” she says. “We want you to succeed and care deeply about your success.”

That care begins long before a collection reaches the rails. Selzer and Henning discover potential collaborators everywhere — from art shows and ceramic exhibitions to online — following young brands for months, sometimes years, before approaching them. What they’re looking for, though, isn’t necessarily polish.

“If the heart is there, and the story is there, and the why is there, the rest can be taught,” Selzer says.

It makes curation at AKJP less an exercise in collecting beautiful objects than in identifying creative potential. A piece doesn’t have to suit Selzer’s own style to earn its place, but the fit, construction, ethics and intention behind it must withstand scrutiny.

AKJP reshapes the meaning of retail in Cape Town. Picture: (Supplied)

For emerging designers, being selected is only the beginning. AKJP’s mentorship model grew alongside its window installations, when practical questions about launches and product quantities quickly expanded into conversations about logos, brand identities and business strategy.

Over the years, Selzer has watched young labels develop into established names, some leaving the studio before eventually finding their way back. “We haven’t necessarily mentored all of them,” she says, “but we have been a constant home for them.”

That home is expanding. Where AKJP once primarily focused on South African fashion, its orbit now stretches across the continent, a development Selzer traces partly to its involvement with the Mount Nelson’s Confections x Collections programme. The annual slow-fashion and fine-dining event introduced AKJP to designers such as Nigeria’s Lagos Space Programme and IAMISIGO, and Kenya’s Sevaria.

Selzer recalls being told that people were flying to Cape Town just to see a collection stocked at AKJP. “That was the best compliment I’ve ever heard,” she says.

Her ambition is for the studio to become a place where the full breadth of African creativity can be encountered, both through the objects and through the people responsible for making them.

“I want this to be an institution,” she adds. A place associated not only with fashion but also with “connection, creativity, business, life, celebration, family, safe space, all of it.”

AKJP Studio Cape Town is a creative home supporting more than 50 designers. Picture: (Supplied)

In an age when designers can reach customers directly through e-commerce sites or social media, AKJP has responded by making its physical space matter more, not less.

Selzer believes the shift became particularly pronounced after Covid, when people wanted a reason to leave home and an experience worth having. At AKJP, shopping might be paired with an installation, an event, an espresso martini made at AKJP Bar, or coffee served in handmade ceramics during the studio’s current café residency.

More importantly, an object comes with context: Selzer gives the example of explaining that one of IAMISIGO’s glass bags was hand-blown in Nigeria, how it was painted, and how few exist. For a tourist, she says, it becomes “a story to carry with you”; for a local, it represents someone whose work they believe in.

This distinction gets to the heart of Selzer’s approach: “I’m not in the business of fashion; I’m in the business of people.”

AKJP has become part boutique, part incubator, and part gathering place. Ask Selzer what still excites her about opening the doors every morning, and her answer is simple: “The possibilities.”

Much like the installations in the window, AKJP is a work in progress — continually reconsidered, rearranged, and reinvented to tell the next story.

akjpstudio.com

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.