WATCH | Diesel makes fashion analogue again

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Fashion campaigns tend to have a familiar formula: model + clothes + interesting location. Diesel’s latest Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, Multiplicities, found a rather unusual way around it.

Rather than photographing the same cast in five different cities, the brand photographed its models in the studio, turned the resulting images into life-sized cardboard cut-outs and shipped them out across the globe. In London, Shanghai, Cairo, Rio de Janeiro and New Delhi, a selected local photographer took over, placing the figures in streets, markets, rooftops and beaches and giving the campaign their own spin.

Diesel's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign 'Multiplicities'. Picture: (Megha Singha)

The project continues the visual collaboration between Diesel creative director Glenn Martens and art director Christopher Simmonds, who worked alongside photographer Verity Smiley-Jones for the first part of the campaign. The models were photographed in Diesel’s FW26 looks against a red background before the images were transformed into cardboard figures and handed over to photographers in each destination.

The thinking behind Multiplicities certainly seems simpler than the execution: take one set of images and see how differently they look when you change the surroundings. Diesel describes it as an exploration of different perspectives, with each photographer bringing their own point of view and each location supplying its own cast of accidental extras.

Diesel's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign 'Multiplicities'. Picture: (Megha Singha/Fish Zhang)

In London, Japanese-British photographer Erika Kamano photographed the cut-outs around Piccadilly Circus, while Tokyo-based photographer Fish Zhang put them into Shanghai’s streets and construction sites. Cairo-based Malak El Sawi took the campaign to a Cairo rooftop with pyramids behind it, while Brazilian photographer Sergio Richard photographed the cut-outs around Ipanema in Rio, and Mumbai-based Megha Singha finished the tour in New Delhi on a rickshaw.

Of course, there is plenty of Diesel’s usual attitude in the mix. The FW26 collection plays with the brand’s relationship with denim, taking it into more experimental territory through three-dimensional treatments, trompe-l’oeil effects, exaggerated textures and deliberately distressed finishes. Alongside the denim, the collection introduces leather pieces, knitwear, tailoring and accessories.

The campaign also puts the new D-ONE bag through its paces. Introduced with the FW26 collection, the slouchy leather style has buckled straps inspired by worn belts passing through denim loops and appears as the only recurring accessory as the scenery changes.

Diesel's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign 'Multiplicities'. Picture: (Malak El Sawi)

Other pieces make their way around the world too, including the D-COCCO stiletto sandals and D-Heel jeans in London, Bicolor Leather and 3-D Denim in Shanghai, Wrinkled Boiled Knitwear and Creased Denim in Cairo, Concert Print T-shirts and plaid in Rio, and trompe-l’oeil cable-knit denim and cut-out floral knits in New Delhi.

It’s an unexpected move from a well-established brand, allowing the local photographers to make the campaign their own rather than sending one production team around the world with everything mapped out to the last detail.

Diesel's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign 'Multiplicities'. Picture: (Sergio Richard)

And then there’s the logistics. At a time when a fashion brand can digitally put a model almost anywhere, Diesel has gone in the opposite direction and made a physical version of one. Cardboard models may not need a visa, a hotel room or a flight, but they do make for a rather unusual travelling fashion entourage. One can only hope they were good at sitting still.

diesel.co.za

Wanted